Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ becomes the first song to hit 3 billion streams on Spotify

‘I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that that was weird,’ Sheeran said

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 23 December 2021 07:51
Comments

Ed Sheeran reveals he’s never felt accepted by pop genre

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” has made history by becoming the first song to hit three billion streams on Spotify.

On Wednesday (22 December), the 30-year-old singer posted a video of himself revealing the news.

“I’ve just heard ‘Shape of You’ has reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is absolutely insane,” Sheeran said. “I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that that was weird.”

He added: “The first song to hit 3 billion streams and I’m really, really chuffed with it. Thank you, Spotify, for your support over the years. We’ve had a great 10 years together and hopefully, we have a great 10 years more.”

The “Bad Habits” singer also shared a story about the origin of the song.

Recommended

“‘Shape Of You’ Wasn’t really meant to make the album,” he revealed. “But when I finished making the song, Ben Cook, from my label, said it had to be a single – but I wanted ‘Castle on the Hill’ to be the single. We put both songs out at once and... I was wrong. Here we are with ‘Shape of You’ at 3 billion.”

Earlier this year, Sheeran dropped his fourth studio album = (Equals) which took the number one spot on the Spotify Top 10 Album Debuts charts both globally and in the US.

The singer also released a Christmas song collaboration with Elton John, titled “Merry Christmas”.

During a recent appearance on the Teach Me a Lesson podcast, the singer announced that he plans on quitting major tours in 2022 so he can spend more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their 16-month-old daughter, Lyra.

Sheeran said his forthcoming Mathematics tour will likely be his last stadium tour.

The Mathematics tour begins next April in Dublin, and Sheeran will be performing across Europe until September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in