Ed Sheeran says he once smoked marijuana with Snoop Dogg until he ‘couldn’t see’

Ed Sheeran has shared his hazy memories of smoking marijuana with Snoop Dogg backstage after a live show in Australia.

The singer-songwriter appeared on Monday’s (2 October) edition of Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Sheeran, 32, was talking to the comedian and former late-night host about some of his interactions with fellow celebrities, when he recalled hanging out with Snoop, 51, after the rapper’s concert in Melbourne in March.

After attending the gig with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and mother-in-law, Sheeran went backstage to meet the star, with whom he shares Russell Crowe as a close mutual friend.

With Snoop well-known for being an avid marijuana smoker, Sheeran didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity of sharing a joint with the California-based artist.

Sheeran said: “I don’t really smoke at all. I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

The “Perfect” singer then described how he and Snoop were engaged in a good conversation before the “Drop It Like it’s Hot” rapper offered him some of the recreational drug.

“He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ and I was like, now’s the time. We were having a good conversation. So I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.

“I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now,” he added, as O’Brien and the studio audience laughed.

Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg (Getty)

Sheeran gave some insight into the extent of his previous drug use earlier this year ahead of the release of his Disney+ documentary series, The Sum of it All.

After seeing his friends take various drugs – none of which Sheeran mentioned by name – the singer also began using them.

“And then [I was] sort of dabbling. And then it just turns into a habit that you do once a week and then once a day and then, like, twice a day and then, like, without booze. It just became bad vibes,” he told Rolling Stone.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Sheeran and O’Brien bonded over both sharing Irish heritage and for standing out when they were younger for having red hair.

Conan O’Brien (Getty Images)

“I was very average height, I had bright orange hair,” O’Brien noted. “My mother cut our hair for us because she didn’t want to pay for us to go to a barbershop. So she would cut it straight across in a bowl cut. My two front teeth were dead, so I had grey teeth up front. I could keep going, but it was a f***ing trainwreck.”

Sheeran added that his hair had also been a noticeable feature throughout his life, but only in a less positive way during his school years.

“I think it’s just school, because as soon as I got out of school, no-one cared,” he said.

“It gets referred to whenever there’s a review of my album. It’s always ‘flame hair’ or ‘red head’, but I guess that’s just a way of describing someone.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP