Ed Sheeran must face trial over Marvin Gaye copyright claim, judge rules
Singer had previously asked to have case tossed out
Ed Sheeran must argue his case in front of a jury, a judge has ruled, after being accused of lifting elements of his song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s iconic 1973 track, “Let’s Get It On”.
Sheeran’s lawyers had previously sought to have the claim thrown out of court, saying the alleged stolen parts of the song were “commonplace”.
In a ruling on Thursday (29 September), Judge Louis Stanton said, “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work,” per Billboard’s initial report.
“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”
The Independent has contacted representatives for Sheeran for comment.
The lawsuit, filed by an entity called Structured Asset Sales that owns a partial stake in Gaye’s famous song, seeks $100m (£90m) in damages. The lawsuit claimed that Sheeran had lifted a chord progression and the harmonic rhythm of Gaye’s track.
A date has not yet been set for the trial, which will take place in a Manhattan federal courthouse.
The judge’s ruling comes just months after Sheeran and his “Shape of You” co-writers were awarded over £900,000 in legal costs after winning another copyright infringement trial.
The singer-songwriter had been accused of copying parts of his 2017 smash single from Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why” – co-written by Ross O’Donoghue.
In April this year, Justice Zacaroli cleared the singer of plagiarism after an 11-day trial at the High Court, noting that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase in the song.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies