Ed Sheeran has revealed the reason why he doesn’t enjoy attending major US award ceremonies, claiming they’re “uncomfortable” and “horrible”.

During an appearance on Audacy’s The Julia Show podcast, the 30-year-old singer said that the “room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone” at American award shows.

Speaking of the most recent 2021 MTV VMAs, Sheeran said that “it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere”.

“In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses,” the British musician said. “It’s just sort of like a night out.”

The “Bad Habits” singer also clarified that all of the artists at US award shows are “sweet people”, but “they’re surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by 10 people and another artist surrounded by 10 people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye”.

“It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad,” he said.

Sheeran said that he doesn’t like to go to the award ceremony after parties either as “it’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail. And, I don’t like that.”

After this year’s VMAs, Sheeran rented out a bar in Brooklyn for his own private after-party which was attended by Sean Mendes, Camila Cabelo, and Jack Harlow.

Sheeran’s new album “=” is scheduled for release on 29 October. He released his latest single, “Shivers”, last week.