Electric Zoo, the popular New York City-based EDM festival, was abruptly cancelled hours before its gates were due to open on Friday (1 September).

In a statement, organisers said that supply chain issues meant they were unable to complete the festival’s main stage in time.

Artists including Kx5 (aka Deadmau5 and Kaskade), Galantis and the Chainsmokers were set to perform on Friday.

“It is with a broken heart that we deeply regret to inform you that, despite our tireless efforts and round-the-clock commitment, we have made the painful decision to cancel the first day of Electric Zoo,” Made Event, the company which organises the festival, shared on X/Twitter.

“This year has presented unparalleled challenges for everyone. The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune. These unexpected delays have prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1.

“We know how much today meant to all of you, and seeing your excitement made it all the more special for us. Sharing this tough news is honestly heartbreaking. We feel the weight of the disappointment and frustration, and we're so sorry to let our Electric Zoo family down.”

Ticketholders for the Friday event will receive a full refund while multi-day ticketholders will receive a partial refund for one of the days. Those who had booked transportation to the festival via ferry and bus would also be refunded, the statement explained. “We will ensure this process is as seamless and prompt as possible,” it said.

However, the organisers added that Saturday and Sunday’s events are scheduled to go ahead as usual, featuring artists such as Zedd, Marshmello, Major Lazer and Tiësto.

On X, fans fumed over the news, which was delivered less than four hours before people were supposed to be allowed in to its Randall’s Island venue.

“The way i am never going to this festival again,” one person replied to the organisers’ statement.

“This is a joke right?” asked another.

“Electric Zoo had so long to prepare the stages and waited till the last minute to build them up, such a bad look on them,” a third added.

13 hours before the cancellation, the festival’s official X account had tweeted: “EZoo fam Get your rest.. We’ll see you tomorrow on the island.”