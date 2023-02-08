Elon Musk comments on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has shared his views about Sam Smith’s Grammys performance.

On Sunday (5 February), Smith and Kim Petras, both 30, performed a live rendition of their award-winning single “Unholy”.

During the performance, the stage was lit up with red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a hat with horns.

Madonna introduced Smith before their performance, saying: “Are you ready for a little controversy?

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something.”

Two days after the performance, Musk shared his verdict about it, writing: “End of days vibes.”

“If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about,” he added in another tweet.

The Tesla founder isn’t the only person to comment on Smith’s performance in recent days.

Conspiracy theorists and conservatives have expressed fears that Smith and Petras’s performance at the Grammy Awards was a part of a “satanic ritual”.

Republican senator Ted Cruz retweeted quote tweets branding Smith’s performance “satanic”.

“This is... evil,” he commented on his retweet of a post by conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, in which she wrote: “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.”

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh said: “It’s not surprising to see a satanic ritual at the Grammys.

“Satanism is the worship of the self. Much of modern pop music is satanic in this sense. Leftism is satanism. The only change is that now they’re being more explicit about it.”

Host Trevor Noah preempted the uproar over Smith and Petras’s performance when he pretended to take a call from his mother.

“No mum, it wasn’t the actual devil... Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood,” he said while sitting next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Smith and Petras won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy”, with Petras becoming the first ever trans woman to receive the award.