Sir Elton John has claimed that Boris Johnson has so far ignored his requests for a meeting to discuss Brexit and touring visas.

In August, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced that they had secured “visa-free short-term touring” for 19 member states in the European Union.

But musicians – including Sir Elton – were quick to express confusion about the announcement, as it seemed to merely reiterate an outcome that was previously declared in January.

During his Apple Music 1 radio show Rocket Hour, Sir Elton dubbed the announcement “a rehash of what we already know”, and said that he is determined to get answers from the prime minister.

“What has happened is that it’s impossible for young artists financially to pay for visas [and] negotiate their way through all of the red tape that’s necessary for going to Europe,” he said. “It’s financially impossible for them to do so.”

“So I’m on the warpath to try and get this sorted out. And I’ve requested a meeting with Boris Johnson. I’ve yet to hear back from him.”

The “Rocketman” singer added that he would continue fighting for the rights of young musicians.

Sir Elton this week announced that his farewell tour has been further delayed by a hip injury.