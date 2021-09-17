Elton John has been flooded with well wishes after he announced that he had been forced to postpone his much-delayed farewell tour due to a hip injury.

The legendary artist shared a statement yesterday (Thursday 16 September), revealing he had fallen awkwardly and sustained a hip injury that requires surgery.

The 74-year-old’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK has now been moved from later this year to 2023.

John said he made the decision “with great sadness and a heavy heart”.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” he said. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Despite their disappointment with the news, fans told John they were still looking forward to the shows and encouraged him to get well soon.

“Absolutely gutted, but your health is [the] priority!” one fan wrote. “Take care Elton and see you in 2023!”

On Instagram, John also received messages of support from famous friends including designer Patrick Cox, Elizabeth Hurley, Rina Sawayama, Sharon Stone, Daphne Guinness and Annie Lennox.

“SO sorry to read this,” Lennox wrote. “You are one of the most extraordinary life forces on this planet and I hope you are able to take the time to fully recover from this physical set back! Get well soon Regina!!!!!”