Elton John announces final North American tour dates
Singer says goodbye to 52 years of live performances with his farewell tour
Elton John has announced his final performance dates, which will conclude the North American portion of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.
In 2018, the singer announced his plan for a three-year farewell tour that would complete his 52 years of live performances. The tour was later postponed due to a personal injury.
Now, he begins his last round of North American dates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 15 July, with 11 recently added dates, including shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia; San Diego and Santa Clara, California; Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; and Tacoma, Washington.
The musician’s Los Angeles performance on 20 November will be his 2,000th US concert, in which he has played all 50 states.
Writing on social media, Elton said: “It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States.
“Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together.”
In 2023, Elton will perform in Auckland, New Zealand on 27 and 28 January, before ultimately ending his now five-year tour in Stockholm, Sweden on 8 July, 2023.
Newly Announced 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Sunday, 24 July 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Foxboro MA
Thursday, 8 September 2022 – Toronto, ON
Saturday, 8 October 2022 – Santa Clara, CA
Sunday, 16 October 2022 – Tacoma, WA
Monday, 17 October 2022 – Tacoma, WA
Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Vancouver, BC
Wednesday, 9 November 2022 – San Diego, CA
Friday, 11 November 2022 – Phoenix, AZ
Thursday, 17 November 2022 – Los Angeles, CA
