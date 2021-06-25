Internet sleuths seem to have unveiled a Glastonbury 2022 headliner.

The music festival has been cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic, meaning its 50th anniversary celebrations continue to be put on hold.

Ahead of the festival’s first cancellation in 2020, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were announced as headliners. Due to scheduling commitments, though, it now seems as if these artists will no longer be able to perform.

However, one replacement might have been set: Elton John.

Earlier this week, John’s fans were delighted to learn that the musician would resume his delayed farewell tour in 2022.

The announcement revealed the rescheduled dates, as well as plans to play five new stadium shows in the UK, Europe and North America.

Interestingly, John has a break on 22-26 June, the dates that Glastonbury 2022 is scheduled to take place.

Is this confirmation that Elton John will headline Glastonbury in 2022? (eltonjohn.com)

John is set to play Bristol on 22 June, and will then head to Swansea on 29 June.

Will he be stopping off at Worthy Farm in between? It certainly seems very likely.

Find details on how to get tickets to John’s farewell tour here.