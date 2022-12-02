Jump to content

Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023 on last-ever UK tour date

Glastonbury 2023 will return to Worthy Farm from 21 June to 25 June

Peony Hirwani
Friday 02 December 2022 08:29
Elton John performs at St. Pancras Station

Elton John is set to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival next year.

The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis on Friday (2 December) on Twitter.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first-ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year,” she wrote.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs.

“We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

Glastonbury 2023 will return to Worthy Farm from 21 June to 25 June.

This performance will be John’s second-ever UK festival appearance.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage,” John said of his performance next year. “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

“Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.

“I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

Last month, John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

His show, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was live-streamed on Disney+ and saw him duet with artists such as Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile.

The final leg of John’s tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand, and European shows next year.

