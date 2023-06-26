Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury 2023 attendees were left on a high by the weekend’s closing set, which saw Sir Elton John give his final UK performance.

The 76-year-old artist went out in style with a guest-filled set on the festival’s Pyramid stage on Sunday (25 June). You can read The Independent’s five-star review of his headline set here.

The “Candle In The Wind” singer’s set went down a storm, drawing one of the biggest crowds that Glastonbury has ever seen.

With the festival clear-up now underway as revellers make their way home, effusive reactions to John’s set have continued to pour in on social media.

The Independent has rounded up some of the best reactions to his inimitable headline slot below.

Singer Beverley Knight was among those to praise the artist, describing John’s legacy as “immeasurable”.

“Killer song after killer song,” she wrote. “Most of us artists can only dream of having a catalogue like this. What a SET. The legacy Elton leaves us is immeasurable.”

Paul McCartney, meanwhile, was spotted standing side of stage during John’s set, just one year after he headlined the festival himself. Rumours that McCartney was set to come on as a guest star ulimately proved false.

A video has since surfaced of him filming John singing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” on his iPhone.

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson was equally as enamoured with John’s headline performance. She shared a photo that appears to have been taken from the wings of the Pyramid Stage.

“Thank you Elton, you’re beyond incredible. You give everything. What a show! Glastonbury was the perfect audience for your last UK show. F***…Last UK show … Love you,” she captioned the image.

Writer Dawn O’Porter said she’d never seen “a crowd like it”.

“DONE. My friends are still raving but I’m in bed with my silk sleep hat on. Elton was incredible. Perfect. I’ve never seen a crowd like it. So deserved. Legend,” she wrote.

“I felt very lucky to be there. But I have no more juice in my tank. Peace out, Worthy Farm. Until next time.”

“Thank you God for Elton John and Bernie Taupin,” wrote Simply Red from their Twitter account following the performance.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was one of the few voices to share a complaint about the set, claiming that John was “having to read the words to all his own songs”.

In response to his critique, one Tweeter responded: “Elton John has recorded almost 500 songs. Piers Morgan needs autocue to let him know whether to say good morning or good afternoon.”

All On The Board, a social media account which shares handwritten sentiments on a noticeboard from TFL [Transport For London] staff, also dedicated a post to John’s set.

“Dear Elton, your last UK performance was one of the greatest performances we could have wished to see,” the message read.

It continued: “It’s hard to believe it was the first time you’ve played Glastonbury, thank you for entertaining us for 52 years, may you get to spend more time with your family.

“You truly gave it everything you had, it will live long in our memories and go down in history,” they added.

Stephen Sanchez, who appeared as one of the guests at John’s show, shared a clip thanking the crowd. He also posted a picture to his story featuring McCartney.

“Thank you Elton John and all 180,000 of you,” he wrote.

You can find live updates from the festival here.