Sir Elton John brought his spectacular final UK performance at Glastonbury to a close with a firework display on Sunday, 25 June.

The 76-year-old wowed fans with a stellar show featuring many of his best-loved hits and a string of special guests including Rina Sawayama and Brandon Flowers.

Sunday’s show has been billed as the singer’s final UK gig before he retires from touring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

It was Sir Elton’s first and last time headlining Glastonbury, which he described as a “very special and emotional night.”