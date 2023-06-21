Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elton John has dropped hints about his forthcoming headline performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The 76-year-old musician, who is currently playing the final leg of his much-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Europe, will headline the Pyramid Stage on Worthy Farm on Sunday (25 June) night.

The set, which is scheduled to stretch over two hours in length, marks not only John’s first time playing Glastonbury, but his final ever UK tour date.

Speaking in a new interview with BBC Radio 1, the “Rocket Man” singer let slip some more clues about his “brand new” set, which he said will heavily focus on hits.

“I’m starting with a song I haven’t played for about 10 years, so we’ll see how it goes,” John told Clara Amfo.

“I’ve got the setlist down, I’ve got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice.”

He continued: “It’s a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there’s quite a lot of deep cuts, it’s not all hits, and you’ve got to keep people interested.

John will play his final ever UK show on Sunday night (PA Wire)

“When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose.”

While the musician has refused to say which guests will join him on stage, fans have speculated that his collaborators Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X (who is playing the Pyramid Stage just before him), and even Britney Spears could make an appearance.

Asked which acts he was most looking forward to seeing perform, John, who is known for championing emerging artists, named Olivia Dean, Obongjayar, Joesef, and Nova Twins.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Elton John with collaborator Rina Sawayama (Getty Images for Elton John AIDS)

“These girls rock my world,” he said. “There’s so many girls out there rocking it. You’ve got the Linda Lindas and you’ve got Wet Leg and you’ve got the Nova Twins, who are just unbelievable. I’m so looking forward to seeing them live because they are, for me, phenomenal.”

John’s comments come as Glastonbury faces criticism for having three male acts – Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and John – headline this year’s festival. Arctic Monkeys will play on Friday (23 June), with Guns N’ Roses hitting the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June).

Festival organiser Emily Eavis recently said that a female headliner had been booked to perform at Worthy Farm in 2023, but they had had to pull out.

Performing before John on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday are Yusuf/Cat Stevens in the Sunday afternoon Legends slot, followed by Blondie, then Lil Nas X.