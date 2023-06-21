✕ Close Glastonbury regular reveals best clothing to take to festivals and what to avoid

The gates to Glastonbury 2023 will open today (Wednesday 21 June) at 8 am, officially launching the start of this year’s festival.

Thousands of music fans will flood the fields of Worthy Farm, Somerset, and set up camp for the next five days, to see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.

The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend.

Forecasters say higher temperatures of 27C could be reached later in the week, but the first few days are currently expected to be grey, with some rain and highs of 23C.

Arctic Monkeys fans were alarmed this week after the Sheffield-formed rock band were forced to cancel the last show before their Friday headline performance on the Pyramid Stage, after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis.

Live coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be aired by the BBC across TV, BBC Radio, Sounds and iPlayer. This year, the broadcaster has also launched a brand new channel, Pyramid Stage – Signed, which will feature British Sign Language performances of every show on the main stage.