Elton John auctions off items from his wardrobe on eBay

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Elton John is having a clear out – and range of his best maximalist pieces from Versace, Gucci and Prada are being auctioned off on eBay.

The first batch of items went on sale via Christie’s in February, featuring dazzling Elton pieces ranging from Cartier diamonds to French antiques and Versace silk shirts.

The singer, who has been named one of the most generous billionaires of 2024, is now auctioning off a second haul via eBay, with proceeds going to the Elton John Aids Foundation.

The sale began last Thursday and will end on Sunday 7 July, with bids starting at $26.60 (£20.95), which is a nod to the singer’s 2660 Peachtree Road address.

The eBay auction will have pieces from his husband David Furnish, Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, US singer Brandi Carlile, American designer Betsey Johnson, Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and chat show host Andy Cohen.

Among the items are Prada shoes, a bejewelled tracksuit with a skull on it, bathrobes, blazers, and velour adidas jackets.

This sale might not fetch as much as his first Christie’s auction, which made more than £15m. That auction included the sale of a black Conservatory grand piano for 201,600 US dollars (£159,134 with fees) Christie’s along with boots, artwork and clothing following the sale of his Atlanta home.

A promotional poster for the ‘Rocket Man Resale’ ( eBay )

Among the highest-priced items is a polka dot dress, from Versace, which has been put for sale at $6,500 (£5,135), and several of Sir Elton’s silk shirts, which are each being sold at $3,500 (£2,765).

Sir Elton, who is among the celebrities who have thrown their support behind the Labour election campaign, says in a video for eBay: “Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Sir Elton John is selling more items from his Atlanta home ( PA Archive )

“This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.

“Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every pound goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

Charis Marquez, vice president of fashion at eBay, said: “Elton John’s wardrobe is decades in the making – to own something worn by him is to own a piece of music and fashion history.

“Having a cultural icon selling his pre-loved fashion on eBay in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a real indicator of our ability to offer incredible access to luxury items that you just can’t find anywhere else.”

The Rocket Man Resale: A Pre-Loved Fashion Shop From Sir Elton John is running online until July 7.

With additional reporting from PA.