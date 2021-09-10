✕ Close Elton John plays piano

Tickets to Elton John’s London show for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour go on sale today.

Lucky fans will get to see the legendary artist’s final London show on 24 June 2022.

The tickets go on sale at 10am and will be available here.

The plan was to play 300 shows over three years, but this was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally and then just say goodbye and have a breather. It’s not to say I’m not going to be creative anymore,” John said of the shows.

The 74-year-old said if he were to play live again after the Yellow Brick Road tour was completed, it would be “a residency like Kate Bush”.

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper – I want to go out with a big bang.”

John still plans to continue making albums and releasing music after the tour ends.

Follow the liveblog below: