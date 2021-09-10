The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Elton John tickets live: How to get tickets for his farewell tour show at BST Hyde Park 2022
Musician is retiring from live tours after his final goodbye shows
Tickets to Elton John’s London show for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour go on sale today.
Lucky fans will get to see the legendary artist’s final London show on 24 June 2022.
The tickets go on sale at 10am and will be available here.
The plan was to play 300 shows over three years, but this was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally and then just say goodbye and have a breather. It’s not to say I’m not going to be creative anymore,” John said of the shows.
The 74-year-old said if he were to play live again after the Yellow Brick Road tour was completed, it would be “a residency like Kate Bush”.
“I don’t want to go out with a whimper – I want to go out with a big bang.”
John still plans to continue making albums and releasing music after the tour ends.
Follow the liveblog below:
Elton John fans prepare to try and get tickets for 2022 BST show
We’re almost at the moment of truth! Tickets go on sale at 10am, a reminder that you can get them here.
Elton John tickets to BST Festival to go on sale at 10am
We’ve got about 20 minutes to go, are you ready? A reminder you can find tickets to the London BST show here!
Elton John to release new album The Lockdown Sessions
Elton John is releasing an album of collaborations with special guests including Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Stevie Wonder, he announced earlier this month.
The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of 16 songs, will be released on 22 October by EMI Universal.
The pandemic project was spurred by John having to pause his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in March 2020, and by his Apple Music talk show “Rocket Hour,” on which he has spoken with many of the featured artists.
“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” he said in a statement. “But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up and I’ve ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.
“I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late Sixties, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”
When is Elton John playing BST London?
One the most influential artists of all time, Elton John announced his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ in 2018 and has since embarked on a string of critically acclaimed, rapturously received shows. His final, historic London tour date will take place on Friday 24 June 2022.
How to get Elton John tickets to his BST London show
Hello and welcome! Good luck to any fans hoping to get their hands on Elton John tickets today, I’m here to hopefully make it that bit easier for you.
Tickets are going on general sale at 10am and you can get them from Ticketmaster here.
