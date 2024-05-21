Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott has married her long-term partner Evan McClintock in a “beautiful” ceremony, attended by Dr Dre and 50 Cent, over the weekend.

The “Real Slim Shady” rapper’s fans were delighted to hear the news which the 28-year-old influencer confirmed in a post on Instagram on Monday (20 May).

Scott has been the subject of many of the record-breaking rapper’s songs, having been referenced over two dozen times in his lyrics. Fans are also familiar with the musician’s first-born as the subject of one of his largest tattoos, a picture of her face as a child on his upper arm.

“Waking up a wife this week,” wrote Hailie in a post with images from the celebration. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that travelled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

The ceremony appears to have been a modest-sized event in Battle Creek, Michigan and was reportedly held at Greencrest Manor, according to TMZ.

50 Cent, Dr Dre and former Beats Electronics CEO Jimmy Iovine are said to have attended the event. Both father and daughter are said to have shared a special dance to celebrate the special occasion.

Scott and McClintock met while studying at Michigan State University in 2016, where she studied psychology and he read economics. She has gone on to become an influencer and host of podcast, Just A Little Shady, while her new husband works as an enterprise growth executive, according to People.

The two were engaged in February last year which the influencer announced with pictures of the proposal alongside a caption reading “casual weekend rap... I love you” with a crying face emoji, heart and ring.

McClintock had previously shared how he got the rapper’s blessing to marry his daughter over the festive period as the family celebrated Scott’s birthday and Christmas.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time’,” he told his fiancée on her podcast.

“So I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

Rapper previously said he was ‘proud’ of his daughter ( Getty Images/Instagram @hailiejade )

“Even though I don’t know you, I feel like I knew you my whole life... Congratulations to you both!” wrote fans in her comments section.

“Hailie’s getting so big now you should see her she’s beautiful….” said another fan referencing Eminem’s song “Cleanin’ Out My Closet”.

Another supporter reflected on the passage of time since the rapper emerged on the scene in the late 1990s.

“Man, when you’ve listened to Em and his songs about Hailie being little, when you where a teenager. And now you see her walking the aisle. Life’s a bullet train, and I got old. All the love for you two guys ❤️ congrats.”

The “Mockingbird” rapper has made only one reference to the couple’s relationship which they have painstakingly kept private.

In an interview on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in March 2020, he was asked by the fighter if Hailie had any children of her own.

“No babies,” the rapper had replied. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure.”