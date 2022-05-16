Eminem has praised Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

On Sunday (15 May), the 49-year-old rapper revealed that he’s “speechless” after listening to Lamar’s latest project.

“Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m speechless.”

Released at midnight on Friday 13 May, the album was released a few days after Lamar revealed the official cover art along with a new single titled “The Heart Part 5”.

The album is divided into a double-disc format containing nine tracks each.

The first part of Lamar’s album consists of collaborations with Blxst, Sampha, Amanda Reifer, Summer Walker, Taylour Paige and Ghostface Killah.

The second disc contains collaborations with rappers such as Baby Keem and Kodak Black.

Kendrick Lamar in artwork for his album, ‘Mr Morale & the Big Steppers' (Renell Medrano )

The Independent’s Ben Bryant gave Lamar’s album a five-star review, commenting that the new release “has a delicacy and tenderness to it that is unprecedented for the father of two from Compton, California.”

“Mr Morale & the Big Steppers is a sheaf of songs delving into conflict and reconciliation,” he continued. “It is anchored in Lamar’s own life, right down to a cover that features the first confirmation of the birth of his second child, Enoch. He has earned this moment of reflection.”

Hours after releasing his new album, Lamar announced the dates for his The Big Steppers Tour.

These shows will mark Lamar’s first tour dates since 2018’s The DAMN. Tour, which accompanied the 2017 album DAMN.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner will begin the North American leg of the tour in Oklahoma on 19 July.

The European portion of the tour kicks off in Amsterdam on 7 October, before reaching cities such as Prague, Berlin, Stockholm, and Paris.

The “LOYALTY.” rapper will begin the UK and Ireland part of the tour in Glasgow on 2 November before making stops in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Dublin and Manchester.

The Big Steppers Tour will then conclude in Australia and New Zealand in December.