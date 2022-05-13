The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Kendrick Lamar: How to get tickets to The Big Steppers Tour

Rapper released album ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ earlier on Friday (13 May)

Nicole Vassell
Friday 13 May 2022 20:00
Kendrick Lamar announces European tour dates

The dates for Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour have been announced.

The news comes after the rapper released his new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday (13 May) – you can read The Independent’s five-star review here.

These shows will mark Lamar’s first tour dates since 2018’s The DAMN. Tour, which accompanied the 2017 album DAMN.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner will begin the North American leg of the tour in Oklahoma on 19 July.

The European portion of the tour kicks off in Amsterdam on 7 October, before reaching cities such as Prague, Berlin, Stockholm and Paris.

The “LOYALTY.” rapper will begin the UK and Ireland part of the tour in Glasgow on 2 November before making stops in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Dublin and Manchester.

The Big Steppers Tour will then conclude in Australia and New Zealand in December.

Kendrick Lamar tweet about the Big Steppers tour

Information on all dates can be found on the official Kendrick Lamar website.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland dates will be available on Live Nation pre-sale from Thursday 19 May at 10.00am, before the general sale opens on Friday 20 May at 10.00am.

As well as Lamar, artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone will play at the shows as the rapper’s supporting acts.

