Eminem’s mother has said that she’s proud of her son after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The rapper was inducted into the exclusive group by Dr Dre during a ceremony in LA on Saturday (5 November).

In a video posted online, Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – is congratulated by his mother Debbie Mathers who said she couldn’t let the moment pass without acknowledging his achievement.

“Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” she says to the camera.

“I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you,” she added.

Mathers went on to say that she was also very proud of Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade.

“I’m very proud of [granddaughter] Hailie Jade, my big girl,” she added.

“I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

He devoted his acceptance speech to the artists that had influenced him, referencing rappers like Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Notorious B.I.G.

“Those are just a few of the names that I hope will be considered in the future for induction because without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be here,” the “Lose Yourself” star said.

“This induction is meant to be me, talking about myself and s**t but f**k that. I would not be here without them.

“I’m a high-school dropout with a hip-hop education and these were my teachers. It’s their night, as much as it is mine,” he added.