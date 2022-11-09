Paul Weller calls The Cure’s Robert Smith ‘fat c***’ in new interview

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Weller has hit out at The Cure frontman Robert Smith in a recent interview, calling him a “fat c***” and suggesting he would “slap him”.

Weller’s comments were made when an interviewer suggested that a song from Noel Gallagher’s forthcoming album sounds like “A Forest” by The Cure.

This then seemingly propelled Weller into a state of what the writer described as “revulsion”.

"Really??!“ Weller replied in the cover story interview with Record Collector.

"I can’t f***ing stand them. F***ing fat c***, with his lipstick and all that b*llocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?" Weller said.

"He’s a f***ing kn*b end," he continued. "I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d f***ing slap him, or something."

The Independent has contacted representatives of Weller and Smith for comment.

It appears the bands could have an ongoing feud, despite being discovered by the same A&R, Chris Parry.

In 2004, Smith told Rolling Stone that The Cure had used Paul Weller’s former band,The Jam’s instruments while recording their debut.

“We used to sneak in at night and use their equipment,” Smith told Rolling Stone at the time.

"We knew the bloke who was looking after it – to record our album. We just borrowed tape and stuff".

In 1985, Smith also mentioned Weller in an interview where he rejected that punk was intended to be a political movement.

“Punk had nothing to do with social entertainment or politics,” he claimed.

“Even people that think they’re socially aware and then they’re [inaudible] like Paul Weller and stuff, it does no good at all because ultimately you’d have to believe someone like Paul Weller,” he said.

“Similarly you’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like me,” he added.