Boy George has ruffled feathers after growing frustrated with fellow I’m a Celebrity campmate Charlene White.

The Culture Club singer hit out at the newsreader and Loose Women presenter in Tuesday night’s episode (8 November).

His words stemmed from White’s hands-on approach when it came to making dinner, when she shared instructions on what to do with the kangaroo sausages that had been delivered to camp.

Boy George did not enjoy being around White when she went into chef mode, telling producers in the Bush Telegraph: “It’s so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.

He continued: “It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow’. You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’”

His frustration kept him from assisting with the cooking, which prompted ATV host Scarlett Douglas to ask him: “Didn’t fancy helping, BG?”

Boy George used this as an opportunity to get his feelings across, telling Douglas: “I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way. I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it.

“It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction. There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

Viewers supported White against Boy George’s criticism.

Boy George wasn’t happy with Charlene White on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

“Why is Boy George trying SO hard to have an issue with harmless Charlene??” one person wrote, with another adding: “Boy George you need to leave Charlene ALONE”

Another viewer called the singer out for “getting mad” with White, who was helping, while not assisting in the slightest.

I’m a Celebrity viewers will see Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh enter the jungle tonight. In a VT, teasing Hancock’s appearance, the former health secretary said he will show “a different” side to himself.

Meanwhile, ITV was recently forced to support its decision to sign Boy George up to the series following complaints from the man who was once “chained” to a wall by the singer.