Matt Hancock will enter the jungle for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Tuesday (8 November), it has been confirmed.

The former health secretary, 44, is expected to join the original contestants in camp after spending a period of time in isolation.

It is understood his entrance will be teased by co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during Tuesday night’s show.

Following his decision to join the reality series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and came under fire from across the political divide for opting to appear on the show while working as a sitting MP.

Hancock has been given access to his phone and laptop during his isolation, allowing him to continue working and stay in touch with constituents.

Along with comedian Seann Walsh, who has been widely reported as the second surprise entry, he will join the campsite shortly.

According to reports, Hancock’s future campmates do not know he is appearing on the show, as reports of his involvement were confirmed after they had entered isolation.

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Her early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actor Elaine Lordan who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.

During the launch episode on Sunday (6 September), Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP – a Very Isolated Person – after which she and Chris Moyles jumped out of a helicopter at 10,000 feet.

Attwood, Moyles and the other VIPs, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas, took part in the first trial on Monday (7 November), earning eight out of 10 stars to take with them to camp as they met their fellow contestants for the first time.

Hancock will arrive in camp on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Ahead of Tuesday’s show, ITV shared a preview of comedian Babatunde Aleshe facing his fear of heights for a second time after withdrawing from the skyscraper challenge during the launch episode.

The show has returned to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019 after the show was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

McPartlin and Donnelly confirmed on Sunday that there would be two extra arrivals to the camp shortly, joking they will be “rolling out the welcome mat for them soon”.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Tuesday at 9.15pm on ITV.

Additional reporting by Press Association.