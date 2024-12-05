End of the Road festival lineup and headliners finally confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The lineup has been announced for the 2025 End of the Road Festival and will be headlined by Caribou, Father John Misty, Self Esteem, and Sharon Van Etten.

Black Country New Road, Ella Minus, and GOAT will also feature and the festival, which will be hosted in Larmer Tree Gardens near Blandford in Dorset. This year it will run between 28 and 31 August.

The annual event started in 2006 and has quickly developed into one of the UK’s leading alternative music festivals. It has sold out every year since 2008 and is set to celebrate its 20th year in 2026.

In a five-star review of last year’s festival, The Independent’s Louis Chilton concluded: “there must surely be few better places to be”.

This year’s lineup will include sets from the likes of Emma-Jean Thackray, Geordie Greep, and John Maus.

Ticket sales are strong and the festival is down to its tier three tickets, the final bracket before being sold out.

Joy Orbison, Mount Kimbie, and Moonchild Sanelly have also been announced but will be joined by many more when the further lineup is released.

Attendees should also keep an eye out for secret sets where artists may appear at the festival while remaining publicly unannounced. Last year Wet Leg, the British indie rock band from the Isle of White, snuck in to perform hits such as “Chaise Lounge” and “Wet Dream”

End of the Road festival, photographed in 2023 ( Rachel Juarez-Carr )

Festival founder, Simon Taffem, commented on the festival’s attitude to booking acts last year: “End of the Road is all about discovery, and I can’t wait to welcome a whole load of amazing new acts that have never played before”

He added, “As always we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come”

Jess Williamson, of the country duo Plains, previously remarked that the festival had “last day of school vibes”. The event marks the end of UK summer and the festival season; for fans and artists alike it is seen as a last hurrah, ending the year on an enchantingly eccentric note.

A limited number of tickets for End of The Road Festival 2025 are currently available for purchase.