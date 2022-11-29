England vs Wales halftime act Chesney Hawkes called ‘standout performer’ after poor first half
Singer made random appearance at sporting event
The England vs Wales World Cup match had a surprise cameo in the form of Chesney Hawkes.
Singer Hawkes performed during half time at the match in Qatar, performing his 1991 No 1 hit single “I Am the One and Only”
After what was an underwhelming first half for both sides, those in attendance quipped that Hawkes was the standout performer of the evening.
The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delany wrote “Chesney Hawkes is playing The One and Only at half-time in England v Wales. I have no idea why this is happening.”
“Chesney Hawkes singing ‘I Am The One Only’ at half time might just be the highlight so far... yes, it’s been that bad,” football writer John Cross wrote.
Daily Mail’s northern football correspondent, Dominic King, wrote: “One verse and one chorus in and Chesney Hawkes is already the best performer of the night.”
Referring to the BBC’s coverage of the event, led by Gary Lineker, The Times reporter Elizabeth Ammon added: ”Please stop these five blokes talking and show me Chesney Hawkes.”
Meanwhile, @DrBeauBeaumont said: ‘This entire nation is being robbed of a Chesney Hawkes halftime show right now.”
Perhaps inspired by the claims, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden began the second half by scoring two goals within a minute of each other. Rashford score another goal 17 minutes later
Find all the live coverage from the match here.
