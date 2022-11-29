England vs Wales LIVE: World Cup scores and updates as Marcus Rashford forces early save
England vs Wales latest score and live updates from the World Cup 2022
Wales 0-0 England
10 mins: Save! Declan Rice wins the ball in midfield and feeds it up to Harry Kane who slides a lovely through ball into the box for Marcus Rashford.
Rashford splits the two centre-backs, recovers the ball then hits Danny Ward with his shot after the goalkeeper comes flying off his line to close down the Manchester United forward!
Wales 0-0 England
9 mins: Nice idea from Ethan Ampadu. He’s given the ball in midfield and spot Daniel James in a touch of space over on the left side of the pitch.
Ampadu sends over a diagonal pass but overhits it and the ball drops over James’s head before bouncing out for a throw in.
Wales 0-0 England
6 mins: Jordan Henderson is beaten to a midfield ball by Joe Allen who is then bungled over by the England man. The referee looks to let Wales play their advantage but when Declan Rice comes away with the ball he blows to bring play back for the free kick.
There’s a bit of bit in the midfield with Rice quickly closing down Aaron Ramsey. It looks more solid with Jude Bellingham, Rice and Henderson in there tonight.
Wales 0-0 England
3 mins: England struggled to progress the ball against the USA and too often passed it backwards or sideways. Gareth Southgate’s changes may be a sign that he wants them to go forward more often tonight.
Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw combine on the left with Rashford weaving his way into the box. He loses the ball just before he can shoot but it comes out to Harry Kane who lays it off to Kyle Walker to keep the attack going for England.
Kick off: Wales 0-0 England
Wales kick off the match and send the ball down the left wing where Declan Rice is waiting to head the ball away.
A Welsh throw in then comes over to John Stones who boots it up the pitch and sends Harry Kane driving down the right side in an attempt to get control of the loose ball.
Wales vs England
One last reminder, England need just one point to get through to the knockout stages and a victory will mean they finish top of Group B.
Wales need to win by four goals or more to guarantee qualification but a win could see they get through if Iran vs USA finishes in a draw.
Wales vs England
The light show ends and the players head out onto the pitch with Harry Kane leading England and Gareth Bale at the head of the Welsh.
The Red Wall is full of noise and they’re up for this one tonight. Who will come out on top, England or Wales?
Wales vs England
Wales have never previously gone through a major tournament without winning at least once; they won once at the 1958 World Cup, four games at Euro 2016 and one game at Euro 2020.
They are on a run of seven games without a victory in all competitions for the first time since May 2003 – November 2003, last enduring a longer winless streak in between March 2000 and September 2001 (12).
England meanwhile have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions (D4 L3), their fewest across an eight-game span since a run between October 2001 and June 2002 (also one win).
England’s rising star
Jude Bellingham tonight becomes the second-youngest player (19 years, 153 days) to earn 20 caps for England, behind only Wayne Rooney (19 years, 24 days).
He was expertly marked against the USA but can he regain his fine form this evening?
Pre-match thoughts from Rob Page
Wales manager Rob Page spoke to BBC One ahead of kick off about the changes to his side: “This is a must-win game. We’ve got to rely on the other result as well. If this is our last game, then at least we got up and had a go. It’s a brave decision but it’s one that we want to go out and have a go.
“It was an easy one for me. They’re [Bale and Ramsey] still worldclass players who at any moment can chage the game.
“As a team we haven’t performed to our capabilities, not just the individuals, so we take that responsibility - myself included - and we hope tonight we can put a performance in that our supporters can be proud of.”
