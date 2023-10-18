Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Éric Cantona will be ooh-ahh-ing his way around a number of sold-out UK and European venues this month, as he celebrates the forthcoming release of his debut EP.

The Manchester United legend, 57, has long expressed a love of the arts, and is now set to perform live at a string of intimate shows from 26 October, beginning at Manchester’s Stoller Hall.

Recorded and produced by Johan Dalgaard at the storied La Frette Studios near Paris, the EP I’ll Make My Own Heaven comprises four English and French-language songs, including previously released single “The Friends We Lost”, as well as the rock-leaning title track, French chanson “Tu Me Diras”, and the psychadelic “Je Veux”.

“Music has always been a part of my life,” Cantona said in a statement announcing his latest venture as a rock‘n’roll star. “I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before.

“During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape.”

While Cantona plans on playing with a full band for shows taking place next year, his October and November sessions will feature him performing solo while backed by a cello and piano.

“I’ll be starting in Manchester, because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much. For the football of course, but also the general atmosphere,” he said.

He added: “J’écris pour exister car il n’existe que moi pour écrire ainsi... writing is a way for me to exist, as only my existence can result in writing this way!”

Eric Cantona in artwork for his debut EP (Jason Hindley)

Cantona is no stranger to artistic performances, having previously joined Patti Smith and the Libertines at London venue the Roundhouse in 2019, as part of a benefit concert for Palestine.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Introduced by comedian John Bishop, Cantona read two poems – one in English and one in French – including Palestinian poem “Enemy of the Sun”, which he recited from memory.

He has also contributed lyrics for Lady Sir, the musical duo formed of Cantona’s wife, actor and singer Rachida Brakni, and Gaëtan Roussel.

In 2009, he was the subject of a Ken Loach film, Looking For Eric, which starred Cantona as himself, working as a guru and life coach to a struggling Mancunian postman who is obsessed with the former striker. The film was based on a story Cantona suggested to Loach himself.

Arguably his most famous moment came in 1995, when he won an appeal against a two-week prison sentence for drop-kicking an abusive Crystal Palace fan in the chest.

Learning that he would instead serve 120 hours of community service, he told the press gathered at a news conference: “When seagulls follow the trawler it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea,” before walking out.

His remark, which instantly became part of footballing lore, was widely interpreted as a dig at the media, with the implication being they needed Cantona far more than he needed them.

In an interview posted to his Instagram account this week, Cantona was interviewed by himself (someone wearing a Cantona mask), in typically surreal fashion.

“Why these songs?” his twin asked him.

“Standing at the crossroads, I had the choice to do nothing or to do something, so I picked up my guitar and started to learn... a week later I had my first songs,” Cantona answered. “When I started to sing, some people asked me to take some lessons.”

“I will be imperfect,” he said. “I don’t know if I will be a genius.”

Cantona’s live dates are as follows:

Thu 26 October, Stoller Hall, Manchester *SOLD OUT*

Fri 27 October, Stoller Hall, Manchester *SOLD OUT*

Sat 28 October, Bloomsbury Theatre, London *SOLD OUT*

Sun 29 October, Bloomsbury Theatre, London *SOLD OUT*

Tue 31 October, Liberty Hall, Dublin *SOLD OUT*