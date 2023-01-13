Eric Cantona says Man United no longer has pulling power for best talent

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has warned that his former club now longer has the “pulling power” to get top talent.

He said the best players in the game will not move to Old Trafford because they cannot be guaranteed trophies.

Furthering the blow, the French former footballer said the side should copy the methods of arch-rivals Liverpool.

He said they have to be “clever” now, and rather than attract top players, to develop their existing players into stars.

Mr Contona used Jurgen Klopp’s work with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as an example.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.