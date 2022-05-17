Eric Clapton postpones forthcoming concerts after testing positive for Covid

Eric Clapton has been forced to cancel two forthcoming concerts after testing positive for Covid-19.

The “Wonderful Tonight” musician has been a vocal critic of the coronavirus vaccination programme and has released a number of anti-lockdown songs since the pandemic began.

On Monday (16 May) night, it was announced that Clapton had tested positive for Covid-19 after playing the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month and that his shows in Zurich and Milan this week were postponed.

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume travelling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” the post on his Facebook page reads.

“Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

It continues: “It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.”

In May 2021, Clapton called the vaccination programme “propaganda”, claiming that he suffered “disastrous” side effects due to the AstraZeneca vaccine that left him worried he “would never play [the guitar] again”.

He also said that he would not perform in any venues that required ticketholders to show a vaccine passport.