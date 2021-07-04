Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher among stars to celebrate England’s Euros victory over Ukraine

Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher are among the celebrities to have celebrated England’s latest Euros victory.

Last night (3 July) saw Gareth Southgate’s team triumph over Ukraine four goals to nil in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

In response to the win, Sheeran shared a video of himself telling fans: “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.”

Meanwhile, Oasis star Liam Gallagher wrote on Twitter: “It’s coming home.

Rapper AJ Tracey added: “It’s too easy I told man it’s coming home,” while KSI said: “ENGLAND ARE TOO GOOD HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

“I don’t want to over share but I can feel a semi coming on,” wrote actor and comedian Julian Clary.

Tweeting during the match, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan wrote: “3-0!!!!! Sensational cross again by Luke Shaw, clinical finish again by @HKane – England are on fire.”

Elsewhere, BBC Three shared a screenshot from its hit reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race of a contestant saying: “I’m ready to go home, babs.”

Similarly, the official Twitter account for BBC’s Peaky Blinders wrote: “Onwards to the semi-final, England.”

Actor and singer Michelle Gayle – who currently stars as Hermione in the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – added: “No team has scored against us! No-one! This is the new England. With players and a manager that stand for something outside of football too. It’s coming home – the right way!”

New Order shared a snippet of their 1990 track “World in Motion”, which was recorded with the England national squad as part of the team’s World Cup campaign.

“They obviously listened then,” wrote the band on Twitter.

Following England’s win in the quarter-finals, the team will go up against Denmark after they beat the Czech Republic two to one.

The last time England reached the Euro semi finals was in 1996 when they lost to Germany on penalties.

England will play Denmark on Wednesday 7 July at 8pm.