Eurovision fans are all making the same brutal request to James Corden.

On Friday (18 June), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled that 2022 champions Ukraine would not be able to host the event due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

It said that it was starting “discussions with the BBC” about the UK hosting the event on the country’s behalf.

Now, many are wondering where in the UK the contest could be held, with several cities throwing their names in the ring.

The other question surrounds who would host the event. While it seems likely that Graham Norton will remain on commentating duties, it is unknown who could host the possible event/

One person that Eurovision fans would not like to host is James Corden, who is prepping a move back to the UK once he finishes his time on The Late Late Show in the US. In fact, after the announcement, many expressed their wish for him to stay away from the event on social media.

“Is it too soon to start a petition to stop James Corden from hosting #Eurovision in the UK next year?” one fan asked, with another adding: “The only worrying thing about the UK hosting Eurovision is the potential for James Corden to host it.”

Eurovision fans want James Corden to stay away from 2023 song contest (Getty Images)

The comments didn’t stop there. “Keep James Corden away from Eurovision,” another urged, while one person wrote: “This tweet concerns the organisers of Eurovision only: in case there was any doubt, we do NOT want James Corden to present Eurovision.”

While it has not been confirmed that the UK will host the event, the BBC responded to the EBU’s ruling, saying that it is open to discussions.