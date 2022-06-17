Eurovision: BBC responds after to news 2023 song contest could be held in UK
‘Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want,’ channel said
The UK could host Eurovision 2023 after Ukraine was forced to withdraw, it’s been announced.
Despite the country winning the contest last month, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has ruled that it won’t be able to host the annual event next year due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.
The EBU has announced it is now beginning “discussions with the BBC” about the UK hosting the event in its stead after finishing in second place.
In wat was considered one of the closest races in Eurovision history, Kalush Orchestra ultimately beat UK’s entry, Sam Ryder.
The EBU said that Ukraine’s win “will be reflected in next year’s shows” regardless of where the event is hosted.
In a statement, the BBC said: “We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”
Shortly after Ukraine’s win, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”
However, Eurovision’s governing board, the Reference Group, “has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.
After winning the ceremony last month, Ukraine’s entry, the band Kalush Orchestra, said: “Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies