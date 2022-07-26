It may have arrived under grave circumstances, but the UK is set to host the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since 1998.

The competition is typically held in the nation of the previous year’s winner. This year, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra took home the top prize.

However, the event’s organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, ruled that the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia made holding the 2023 contest in the country untenable.

It was then decided that the 2022 runner up, the UK, would serve as host on behalf of Ukraine.

While the UK’s status as the next Eurovision host has already been confirmed, it is still not known in which city the event will take place.

Among the cities to have thrown their hats into the ring are London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Leeds.

Here’s a breakdown of all the possible contenders to host Eurovision 2023…

Cardiff

Cardiff is a popular favourite to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with the spokesman for the city’s Principality Stadium putting a bid in for the venue.

“We have a 20-year history of successfully hosting the biggest music artists and sporting events in the world, and to add Eurovision, the world’s biggest and much-loved music competition to the list, would be the cherry on top of the last two decades,” they said.

The fact that the Principality Stadium is not an arena presents its own challenges, but a huge capacity of 73,000 people may just trump those issues.

Many have also pointed out that Ukraine has history with Wales that dates back centuries. In the 19th century, Welshman John Hughes accompanied a troop of Welsh miners to Ukraine to develop the Donbas coalfields. Ukrainian miners, meanwhile, were prominent in their support of the UK strikes in the 1980s.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, formerly known as the Millennium Stadium (Getty Images)

Glasgow

While there has also been a vocal push for Aberdeen to get the nod, Glasgow is the most likely Scottish city to be named as host.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council described the city as a “safe pair of hands”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously tweeted: “I can think of a perfect venue on (the) banks of the River Clyde!!”

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro venue has a capacity of over 14,000, and featured in the Eurovision-set Netflix comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Leeds

Leeds is another city to have put its name forwards. The City Council has said it would make “total sense” for them to host Eurovision next year as Leeds will be the City of Culture for 2023.

Plus, they’ve said, Leeds – and ASM Global, the operators of the city’s First Direct Arena – has a proven track record for hosting major international events.

The arena can host 13,781 spectators and has been nominated as one of England’s greatest landmarks.

Leeds’s First Direct Arena, hosting the Unibet Premier League Darts on 16 May 2019 (Getty Images)

London

The first British city that comes to mind for many European travelers, London is always going to be a contender to host Eurovision.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the city was “ready and willing to step in” to host the 2023 ceremony, and would provide a show that “celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain”.

However, the idea of London hosting is a divisive one. Many Eurovision fans and commentators have argued that the event should be held away from the UK capital, which has often been accused of monopolising the country’s cultural resources and attention.

Manchester

After the decision to relocate 2023’s ceremony to the UK was announced, Manchester city council leader Bev Craig tweeted: “Manchester will be bidding to host @Eurovision.

“A world-class music city, brilliant venues, experience in hosting major events, and of course one of the UK’s largest Ukrainian populations – we are confident we will make it a #eurovision to remember.”

With a busy international airport and a number of large venues – including the 21,000-capacity AO Arena – Manchester is another strong English contender.

Manchester is another possible candidate to host the 2023 ceremony (Getty Images)

Sheffield

Sheffield City Council announced their intention to compete for the hosting spot on Twitter, revealing: “We’ve told Eurovision we’d love to host… Watch this space.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard described the city as the “obvious choice” to host Eurovision 2023, highlighting the presence of its international airport.

Significantly, Sheffield is also twinned with the Ukrainian city of Donetsk.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final will take place in May.