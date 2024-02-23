Eurovision could reject Israeli entry for alleged references to Hamas attack

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel’s Eurovision entry could be disqualified on the grounds that it is too political.

The song, titled “October Rain” and performed by 20-year-old Eden Golan, reportedly makes several references to the 7 October terror attacks by Hamas.

The lyrics include phrases like: “There’s no air left to breathe” and “They were all good children, each one of them”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that Eurovision organisers are pushing back against the song choice.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the competition, describes the contest as a non-political event and states that contestants can be disqualified if they make political statements.

Previous songs to be disqualified on political grounds include Georgia’s 2009 entry “I Don’t Want to Put In”.

Eurovision has faced growing calls for a boycott since Israel announced its choice of representative.

Israeli flags at a protest in 2024 (PA Wire)

Golan was picked to perform for the country after a TV talent show in which she covered Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”.

In a politically charged performance, she dedicated the song to the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October.

Golan, who was born in Israel but raised in Russia, would mark the country’s 46th appearance in the competition, Israel being the first non-European entrant in the competition’s history when it joined in 1973.

However, organisers are dealing with growing calls to have the country kicked out over its military operations in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians face an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Last month, Iceland’s Association of Composers and Lyricists called for Israel to be suspended from the competition in a statement saying its participation in an event “characterised by joy and optimism” would be incompatible with its military actions.

They said they would be opposing their country’s inclusion in the contest unless Israel is disqualified and a petition calling for the same gathered over 10,000 signatures.

Iceland isn’t alone in its condemnation as musicians from multiple countries including Sweden, Finland and Denmark called for Israel to be pulled from the competition.

Over 1,400 music industry professionals in Finland have signed a petition to ban the country, accusing their national broadcaster of double standards as it was among the first to demand a ban on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, Russia was banned from taking part in the competition following its military action in Ukraine following calls from a number of countries for it to be suspended. It did not return to the competition following its exit.

Danish and Norwegian musicians have composed similar letters with Sweden’s artists including Robyn, Fever Ray and First Aid King signing an open letter accusing Israel of war crimes.

Responding to the calls, the EBU said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for public service broadcasters from across Europe and the Middle East. It is a competition for broadcasters – not governments – and the Israeli public broadcaster has participated in the contest for 50 years.

“The Eurovision Song Contest remains a non-political event that unites audiences worldwide through music.”

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden, in May.