The horrors of 7 October did not happen in a vacuum – so why has it become unsayable?
Real and vile antisemitism is rife, and there are bigots who will believe any nutjob conspiracy theory about Israel. Condemn them, suspend them, marginalise them, writes Alan Rusbridger. But can’t we also acknowledge that the current Israeli government is one which includes criminals, extremists and despots who have no interest in a peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine question?
Have there been times in recent weeks when, in thinking of Israel, you’ve wanted to swear? Is it possible that, with Bibi Netanyahu, even stronger curses come to mind?
If it’s any comfort, President Joe Biden is reported to have had some equally profane thoughts about the Israeli prime minister. He’s said to have called him “a bad f***ing guy” and an “asshole”. More than enough to get him suspended from the Labour Party.
Having killed as many as 28,000 people (around the population of Chichester) in retaliation for the atrocities of 7 October, Israel is preparing to launch an assault on Rafah, an area of Gaza currently sheltering around 1.5 million men, women and children.
