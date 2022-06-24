Fans blown away by Evan Rachel Wood’s ‘flawless’ impressions of Madonna, Alanis Morissette, and Janis Joplin

‘Was she in the running to be cast in the Madonna biopic? Where is her Madonna Boot Camp video???’ one fan questioned

Inga Parkel
Friday 24 June 2022 17:25
Evan Rachel Wood loves Bieber

Evan Rachel Wood has left fans speechless with her singing impressions of Madonna, Alanis Morissette, and Janis Joplin.

The Westworld star might be best known for her acting chops but previously showcased her vocals in the 2007 Beatles musical Across the Universe and 2019 animated movie Frozen II.

During a Thursday (23 June) appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Wood wowed host Fallon and his audiences with her rendition of the icons’ greatest hits.

She began with Madonna’s “Material Girl”, followed by Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”, before ending with Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart”.

Blown away fans have reacted on Twitter, praising Wood’s “flawless” impressions.

“WoW!WoW!WoW! This performance wins my best tweet of the night award by a long shot!” one fan wrote.

A second user responded: “Very impressive! Evan Rachel Wood is very talented.”

Another suggested she be cast “for that long-awaited Joplin biopic”, with another questioning if she was “in the running to be cast in the Madonna biopic? Where is her Madonna Boot Camp video???”

Earlier this year, Wood gave fans a first look at her role as Madonna in the forthcoming film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The fourth season of the award-winning actor’s sci-fi series Westworld premieres on 26 June.

