Faith Hill has shared a “rare” clip of Tim McGraw dancing to Olivia Rodrigo’s track “Good 4 U”.

In the video, McGraw, who is Hill’s husband, can be seen throwing his arms around emphatically in the back of his car while Hill laughs and films him.

The video is apparently a “rare look” into the private lives of the country singers that only Hill and their three daughters get to see.

Hill shared the video on her Instagram page on Wednesday (4 January), saying his moves were the “best way to enter 2023”.

“This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see,” she wrote as a caption to the light-hearted post.

“I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts. Regardless... It’s worth it.

“Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim’s moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present,” she said before adding: “Enjoy, you’re welcome”.

The pair have been married for 26 years and share three daughters together: Gracie (25), Maggie (24) and Audrey (21).

In the family’s clip, one of their daughters can be heard saying “what is happening,” as Hill laughs at her husband.

Despite Hill and McGraw being some of America’s biggest country singers, it’s clear that McGraw has an affinity for Rodrigo’s pop-rock.

“Good 4 U” features on Rodrigo’s 2021 debut album, SOUR.

Hill is best known for huge Nineties tracks such as “Breathe” and “This Kiss”, while McGraw sings country tracks “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying”.

In 2021, Hill and McGraw starred together in 1883, a prequel to the hit series Yellowstone.