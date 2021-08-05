Fetty Wap’s four-year-old daughter Lauren died from heart defect she’d had since birth

Fetty Wap’s four-year-old daughter died from a heart defect that she had had since birth, her death certificate has confirmed.

The rapper’s daughter Lauren Maxwell, who he shared with dancer and musician Turquoise Miami, died last month.

The news was confirmed by Miami, real name Lisa Pembroke, on Monday (2 August), as she paid tribute to her “amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded” daughter.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ shows that Lauren died of a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

She had been born with the condition, dying of an irregular heartbeat.

The document also shows that Lauren died on 24 June at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

On Tuesday (3 August), Fetty paid tribute to his daughter in public for the first time.

He shared a photo of Lauren to Instagram, writing: “Hey mini me (My Twin) .... I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend.”

“She’s good, my baby’s happy now,” he also said on Instagram Live.