Today sees the final release of tickets for The Taylor Hawkins Tribute show, presented by Foo Fighters along with the Hawkins family at Wembley Stadium, London. The late Foo Fighters drummer was only 50 years old when he was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March earlier this year. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

The band is already in London preparing for the one-off show, which promises to be a day of epic music and, though tinged with sadness, a time to celebrate a great musician and friend.

The show will take place on Saturday 3 September at Wembley Stadium. Doors will open at 2.30pm, with the show starting at 4.30pm.

From 12pm on show day, special merchandise will be available on Olympic Way. Ticket and merchandise sales will benefit Music Support, a charity that helps those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction.

“Our team has been personally impacted by these issues and seen friends, colleagues and heroes lose their careers, families and even their lives,” Foo Fighters said. “You are not alone.”

In a statement online, the charity said it was “incredibly grateful, touched, honoured and privileged to have been chosen as one of the beneficiary charities for these amazing shows”.

Where to buy Foo Fighters tickets

Tickets for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert are available now via Ticketmaster.

(THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERTS)

What is the line up?

The list of artists performing at the one-off London show includes a range of musicians who inspired and were inspired by Taylor Hawkins. While the first wave of acts were announced with the first ticket release, further acts have now been revealed alongside the release of the final tickets.

The newly announced acts for the London show on 3 September are:

Travis Barker

Martin Chambers

Josh Freese

Violet Grohl

Justin Hawkins

Shane Hawkins

James Gang

Brian Johnson

Kesha

Luke Spiller

Lars Ulrich

Nate Wood

These acts join an already star-studded line up featuring:

Nandi Bushell

Chris Chaney

Stewart Copeland

Liam Gallagher

Omar Hakim

Joshua Homme

Chrissie Hynde

Alain Johannes

John Paul Jones

Greg Kurstin

Geddy Lee

Alex Lifeson

Brian May

Krist Novoselic

Nile Rodgers

Mark Ronson

Supergrass

Roger Taylor

Rufus Taylor

Wolfgang Van Halen

Chevy Metal

and a special appearance by Dave Chappelle

Can I still watch the tribute concert if I don’t get tickets?

Livestreams of the show will be available on MTV’s YouTube channel and via Paramount + on Pluto TV.