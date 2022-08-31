The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Final tickets are released for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: How to see Foo Fighters this weekend
The London show will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3 September 2022
Today sees the final release of tickets for The Taylor Hawkins Tribute show, presented by Foo Fighters along with the Hawkins family at Wembley Stadium, London. The late Foo Fighters drummer was only 50 years old when he was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March earlier this year. A cause of death is yet to be announced.
The band is already in London preparing for the one-off show, which promises to be a day of epic music and, though tinged with sadness, a time to celebrate a great musician and friend.
The show will take place on Saturday 3 September at Wembley Stadium. Doors will open at 2.30pm, with the show starting at 4.30pm.
From 12pm on show day, special merchandise will be available on Olympic Way. Ticket and merchandise sales will benefit Music Support, a charity that helps those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction.
“Our team has been personally impacted by these issues and seen friends, colleagues and heroes lose their careers, families and even their lives,” Foo Fighters said. “You are not alone.”
In a statement online, the charity said it was “incredibly grateful, touched, honoured and privileged to have been chosen as one of the beneficiary charities for these amazing shows”.
Where to buy Foo Fighters tickets
Tickets for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert are available now via Ticketmaster.
What is the line up?
The list of artists performing at the one-off London show includes a range of musicians who inspired and were inspired by Taylor Hawkins. While the first wave of acts were announced with the first ticket release, further acts have now been revealed alongside the release of the final tickets.
The newly announced acts for the London show on 3 September are:
- Travis Barker
- Martin Chambers
- Josh Freese
- Violet Grohl
- Justin Hawkins
- Shane Hawkins
- James Gang
- Brian Johnson
- Kesha
- Luke Spiller
- Lars Ulrich
- Nate Wood
These acts join an already star-studded line up featuring:
- Nandi Bushell
- Chris Chaney
- Stewart Copeland
- Liam Gallagher
- Omar Hakim
- Joshua Homme
- Chrissie Hynde
- Alain Johannes
- John Paul Jones
- Greg Kurstin
- Geddy Lee
- Alex Lifeson
- Brian May
- Krist Novoselic
- Nile Rodgers
- Mark Ronson
- Supergrass
- Roger Taylor
- Rufus Taylor
- Wolfgang Van Halen
- Chevy Metal
- and a special appearance by Dave Chappelle
Can I still watch the tribute concert if I don’t get tickets?
Livestreams of the show will be available on MTV’s YouTube channel and via Paramount + on Pluto TV.
