Flavor Flav has claimed NBC security booted him from the Backstreet Boys’ dressing room at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony without an explanation.

In a since-deleted tweet, shared on Wednesday (December 4), the 64-year-old hip-hop artist wrote: “I feel weird... I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite [sic] and I was escorted to see my boys... THE BACKSTREET BOYS… and we were backstage in their dressing room... security came up to me and says @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave.

“At the same time … their social media woman came up and asked me to capture social content. What did I ever do to NBC or anyone??” he added. “All I ever do is try to spread joy and love … and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.”

Over the summer, the network gave the Grammy-nominated “Shake Your Booty” singer a lot of airtime at the Paris Olympics, covering his support of the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team, his offer to cover Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley’s rent and his overall support of Team U.S.A.

“I deleted the tweet... but my spirit is broken,” Flavor Flav said in a subsequent post.

He’s garnered support from several fans, who have expressed disappointment by NBC’s alleged actions.

“Shame on @nbc for their shoddy treatment of Flavor Flav,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “He’s out there spreading joy and kindness and your organization doesn’t want that? I’m sure you were happy with the attention/ money he garnered for you during the Olympics. @FlavorFlav deserves respect and kindness.”

Responding to one commenter who said that The Backstreet Boys should’ve stood up for him, Flavor Flav assured: “They spoke up for me... they sure did.”

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.

“Christmas in the city... ain’t nothing like the Rockefeller tree lighting,” Flavor Flav shared in another post, alongside a video of him standing in front of the tree counting down the lighting.

The nearly hundred-year-old New York City tradition, which commemorates the beginning of the Christmas season, featured a performance from the Backstreet Boys and host Kelly Clarkson of Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You).” British singer-songwriter Raye, Jennifer Hudson and Little Big Town were also among the evening’s musical guests.

The 74-foot-high Christmas tree lit brightly by 50,000 multi-colored lights and a Swarovski star topper, will stay lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Visitors can see the impressive display at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown Manhattan until the beginning of January.