Fleetwood Mac finally share major announcement from mysterious Instagram account

Fleetwood Mac have finally made an announcement from their mysterious Instagram account.

Fans were left confused last month when a new authenticated Instagram profile appeared in the band’s name, which was set to private and followed by eight people, including Stevie Nicks.

After much optimism that a new Fleetwood Mac project could be underway, the band made an announcement with their first post on the Instagram page on Tuesday, 19 November.

A “definitive” Fleetwood Mac documentary is in development and will be directed by filmmaker Frank Marshall, who was behind The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart and The Beach Boys.

“It’s not a Rumour,” the band’s Instagram post read. “From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac.”

The film will follow the rise of the band in the Seventies, comprised primarily of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks.

Marshall’s documentary will include never-before-seen footage of the band, including archival footage of Christine, who died from cancer aged 79 in 2022.

A summary for the documentary reads: “It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy - a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.

“The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

Meanwhile, Marshall said in a statement: “I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about.

“Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend.

“This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

open image in gallery Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham performing together with Fleetwood Mac in 2014 ( Getty Images )

Last month marked the 45th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s 12th studio album, Tusk, which marked a new experimental era for the band.

While the anniversary and reinvigoration of the band’s social media presence caused many fans to speculate whether a reunion could be possible, Nicks said Christine’s death signalled the end of the group.

“Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo in June the year of her death. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

open image in gallery Christine McVie on stage with Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Fleetwood also told Mojo that he had expected the band would tour again before McVie’s death.

“There was a full intention, without waiting too long, that we’d go and pick things back up,” he said. “That we’d play stadiums, big shows and festivals… and then at that point it was heading towards us saying goodbye.”

He previously said in 2023 that the idea of a reunion was “unthinkable” without McVie.