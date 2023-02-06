Mick Fleetwood says performing as Fleetwood Mac would be ‘unthinkable right now’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick Fleetwood has said that it would be “unthinkable” to perform as a band right now, following the death of Christine McVie.

McVie died in November last year, aged 79, following a “short illness”.

In The Independent’s tribute to McVie, Helen Brown said McVie “sent love across the airwaves”.

Now, while being interviewed at Sunday’s (5 February) Grammy Awards, he told the Los Angeles Times: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

The musician said he would continue to perform in separate projects, like the rest of his bandmates.

“They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” he said, before joking: “Anyone out there?”

McVie’s family announced the news of her death on Wednesday (30 November).

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts, and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally,” they wrote in a statement.

(L-R) Honorees Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac (Getty Images)

Mick also released a statement shortly after her death: “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me.”

McVie originally joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after marrying bassist John McVie. She left after 28 years in 1998 before returning in 2014.

The legendary singer was responsible for a number of the band’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere”, “Little Lies”, “Don’t Stop” and “Say You Love Me”.