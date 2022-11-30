Christine McVie news - latest: Fleetwood Mac pay tribute to ‘special and talented’ musician
Musician was described as ‘one-of-a-kind’ by her Fleetwood Mac bandmates
The surviving members of FLeetwood Mac have led tributes to bandmate Christine McVie, who has died aged 79.
The news was announced via the band’s official social media and reshared by individuals including Stevie Nicks.
There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the statement said.
“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.
“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”
McVie’s family’s statement said: “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
McVie left Fleetwood Mac after 28 years in 1998 but returned in 2014.
Marc Maron calls her ‘one of the greatest rock voices ever'
Maron, the comedian and host of the famous “WTF” podcast also paid tribute to McVie.
“Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP,” he tweeted.
Garbage pay tribute
Nineties rock band Garbage are among those paying tribute to McVie after her passing.
“Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever,” the band wrote on Twitter.
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79
Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter and musician, has died aged 79, her family announced Wednesday (30 November).
The family’s statement said, “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
