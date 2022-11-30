Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following the news of Christine McVie’s death, tributes from celebrities, including fellow musicians, authors, journalists and actors have begun pouring in.

The Fleetwood Mac artist’s family announced on Wednesday 30 November that McVie had died after a “short illness”. She was 79.

An official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Since the news of McVie’s passing, many have honoured her in tributes posted to social media.

Fleetwood Mac wrote in a statement: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP,” comedian Marc Maron said.

“Ah man, farewell Christine McVie”, Tim Burgess tweeted, remembering her as “a beautiful voice and such a brilliant musician and songwriter too”.

Quoting McVie, former NBA player Rex Chapman posted: “Although it is said that we fought a lot, we actually did spend a lot of our time laughing. There weren’t that many fights.”

“Rest in peace,” Chapman added, alongside an additional video compilation of the band.

“What joy and depth she brought; what stories. RIP Songbird,” Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp said.

Rock band Garbage said they were “gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted”.

Award-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black fondly recalled seeing Fleetwood Mac in concert, writing: “Rest in peace now. You were a treasured songbird of my turbulent youth. You will be missed,” he wrote.