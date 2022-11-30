Christine McVie death: Marc Maron and Tim Burgess among celebrities honouring Fleetwood Mac artist
McVie’s being remembered as ‘special and talented beyond measure’
Following the news of Christine McVie’s death, tributes from celebrities, including fellow musicians, authors, journalists and actors have begun pouring in.
The Fleetwood Mac artist’s family announced on Wednesday 30 November that McVie had died after a “short illness”. She was 79.
An official cause of death has not been disclosed.
Since the news of McVie’s passing, many have honoured her in tributes posted to social media.
Fleetwood Mac wrote in a statement: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”
“Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP,” comedian Marc Maron said.
“Ah man, farewell Christine McVie”, Tim Burgess tweeted, remembering her as “a beautiful voice and such a brilliant musician and songwriter too”.
Quoting McVie, former NBA player Rex Chapman posted: “Although it is said that we fought a lot, we actually did spend a lot of our time laughing. There weren’t that many fights.”
“Rest in peace,” Chapman added, alongside an additional video compilation of the band.
“What joy and depth she brought; what stories. RIP Songbird,” Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp said.
Rock band Garbage said they were “gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted”.
Award-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black fondly recalled seeing Fleetwood Mac in concert, writing: “Rest in peace now. You were a treasured songbird of my turbulent youth. You will be missed,” he wrote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies