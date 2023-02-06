Music fans react as Harry Styles wins Grammy over Beyoncé and Adele

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Music fans have been left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.

The 65th Grammys was held on Sunday 5 February at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift, Adele and Styles among the stars in attendance.

The British singer beat the favourite, Beyoncé as well as Adele, Lizzo and Bad Bunny to the top prize of the night.

Since the announcement of the news, music fans have taken to social media to express their reaction to Styles’ win.

While the singer’s fans are chuffed with the accolade, many of Beyoncé’s fans are annoyed about the result.

"This doesn’t happen to people like me often" -@Harry_Styles,” wrote one fan on Twitter quoting Styles’ acceptance speech.

“We beg to differ, Harry. Mediocre white men get glamourised, rewarded and awarded over exceptionally talented, amazing Black women like @Beyonce all day, every day. Case in point is this AOTY win. #GRAMMYs,” they added.

“Harry Styles needs to send Kendrick and Beyoncé a 9,000 word apology text and get it tattooed all over his body,” wrote another critic on Twitter.

Another joked: “Having a choice between Beyoncé or Bad Bunny and somehow giving it to Harry Styles is an incredible way to unite African Americans, the general African diaspora, Hispanics, and Latinos.”

However some Grammys viewers were fans of both artists and had a more diplomatic approach to the results of the awards.

“Two things are true at once for me:” began one fan on social media.

“Harry’s House is Styles’ best project to date that 100 per cent showcases his craft and ability as an artist and it deserves to be recognized as such. Renaissance was once again a testament to Beyoncé’s…EVERYTHING and the academy loves to mess with her.”

Another fan echoed this sentiment: “Two things can be true at once: 1) Beyoncé has been historically snubbed by the Recording Academy and deserves her flowers,” they began.

“2) I can be a Harry Styles fan and be happy that he won an award when I’ve watched his career grow while also acknowledging his privilege,” they added.

Other fans joked that they hoped those who were happy about Styles’ win weren’t going to try and get tickets to see Beyoncé.

“I hope all the "Harry Styles deserved #AOTY" over Beyoncé fans keep that same energy and keep yo a*s off Ticketmaster when these #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets drop cuz the math ain’t mathin!” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Just last week, Beyoncé fans were trying to trick each other into thinking the star’s performance wasn’t worth seeing live in the race to secure tickets.