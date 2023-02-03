Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Beyoncé tickets are officially out in the world, and fans are frantically competing to secure their spot.

On Wednesday (1 February), the “Break My Soul” singer announced live dates for her Renaissance World Tour.

With general sale tickets released on Friday (3 February) morning, fans have been doing everything they can to secure themselves a spot.

For some people, that means trying to put others off buying tickets. To do so, they’ve joked that Beyoncé is a bad performer and that the tour isn’t actually happening.

“Y’all the Beyoncé tour is a hoax from not real sources so don’t buy tix it’s a scam,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another uploaded a video of them “advising: fans captioned: “Take my word for it, Beyoncé tickets really aren’t worth it #BOYCOTTBEYONCE.”

“She just gets worse and worse,” they said in the video, adding “stay at home, save your money”.

Meanwhile, many fans have been sharing the struggles of the race to get tickets.

“If you only know ‘Single Ladies’ and ‘Halo’ GETOUTOFTHEF***INGQUEUE,” wrote one superfan.

One fan who managed to get tickets added: “I must have been a nicer person in a past life than I am now to get Beyoncé tickets at 10am on the dot – absolutely deserved.”

Beyoncé’s tour will begin in Europe in May, with UK dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.

You can find out more information here.