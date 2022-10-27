Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Dutch singer, who is the lead singer of the Finnish metal band, released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday (26 October).

Jansen wrote that she was undergoing surgery on Thursday (27 October) to remove the tumour doctors had found two weeks ago when she received her diagnosis, adding that her “prognosis is very good”.

“Life comes in waves, with ups and downs,” she wrote. “I have had the joy of riding many highs… but now a new wave hit me. Not a good one. I have breast cancer.”

“It seems to be a non-aggressive cancer, which seems to not have spread. I will keep my breast. And I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully. We will know more after the surgery to see if this positive prognosis stands.”

Jansen continued: “The word cancer is a shocker. All that you found important in life before this diagnosis changes radically within minutes. Now I just want to be healthy again. I want to see my daughter grow into a woman; I want to live!”

Explaining that she hasn’t felt the cancer, and had only discovered it because of a regular mammogram, the 41-year-old urged her followers to get checked when possible.

“If I might inspire you to take good care of yourself, then something good will come out of this cancer diagnosis,” she wrote.

In the UK, anyone registered with a GP will be invited for their first breast screening between the ages of 50 and 53, after which they’ll be invited every 3 years until the age of 71. You can find out more information on the NHS website.

Jansen said that she would be taking a break from social media to “focus on myself”, but hoped to be back on tour with Nightwish across Europe in November.