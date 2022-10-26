Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.

On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her song “Exile”.

Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred.

During her appearance, she called both Vernon and Dessner “the most talented men in the world”.

After she left the stage, Vernon joked that Swift’s guest slot would be hard to follow, after which he played “Skinny Love” and “Blood Bank”.

“Exile” featured on Swift’s 2020 record Folkore. Just last week, on Friday (21 October), Swift released her brand new record Midnights.

Since its release, Midnights has become the biggest-selling record of 2022.

Swift’s vinyl sales are also nearing 500,000, making it the biggest-selling week for an album on the format since 1991, which was when modern vinyl sales began to be tracked.

Over the weekend, the star broke Spotify’s record of most album streams in a day.

In the 24 hours after Midnights was released, Spotify announced that it had already broken the record for most-streamed album in a single day.

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift tweeted reacting to the news.