Taylor Swift has broken a major record at Spotify with her new album Midnights.

On Friday (21 October), the singer released her 10th studio album, described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the album here.

Less than 24 hours after the album’s release, streaming service Spotify announced that Midnights had already broken the record for most-streamed album in a single day.

In response, Swift tweeted: “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

A few hours after Midnights was released, the singer dropped an extended 3am Edition containing seven extra songs.

Fans believe one of the additional songs titled “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about her relationship with John Mayer.

“I’m damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil at 19/ Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,” Swift sings on the track.

Swift and Mayer dated between 2009 and 2010 when she was 19 and he was 32.

Another track fuelling discussion is “Anti-Hero”, which features a lyric some fans are convinced is a 30 Rock reference.

On the opening song “Lavender Haze”, Swift sings about handling speculation about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and the constant rumours that they have got married.

“All they keep asking me/ Is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see/ Is a one night or a wife” she sings, before the chorus: “I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ No deal/ The 1950s s*** they want from me.”